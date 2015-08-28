xiao-wei

Filter - fit your information concept
a concept for filtering informations users don’t want to know.
Nowadays people are sticked to their own social network, but sometimes the informations are too much to afford for users. Instead of reading everything from friend’s posts, many people feel irritated about some unnecessary informations such as dairy selfies, boring advertises or the pictures of someone tagged you are not willing to see.

co-designer: Xi, Cheng

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
