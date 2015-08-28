Leonie Bos

Ammunition

Ammunition still life eighties cactus stone mud tomato rotten egg
I was commissioned to draw an illustration about how four famous Dutch columnists survive the ongoing social-media-battlefield. I thought it would be so much fun to literally draw the things with which they are figuratively being thrown at; like rotten eggs and tomatoes, mud, stones. And then to present these items as a still life, including eighties patterns and all.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
