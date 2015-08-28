George Z / Artzgeo

Scroll animation (Home screen)

Scroll animation (Home screen)
Mobile version website for theater tickets.
Exploring some interaction design for a ticket search. Attempting to make searching for a ticket, simple, easy, and intuitive.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
