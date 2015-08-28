Mihkel Ronk

Sad story of a balloon

Sad story of a balloon
A while ago I and my ex-colleague Laura Noodapera decided to start publishing our leftover-ideas and random thoughts on post-its in a blog @ tekstiloom.ee – this is one of the first ones I made, and it's also one of the few that is available in english :)

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
