Iggsy

Skate

Iggsy
Iggsy
  • Save
Skate stalefish kick flip artwork olly board deck fish skateboarding skate
Download color palette

One day I decided to draw a Skate on a skateboard for no good reason... here it is. I think it would make a pretty cool logo for a skateboarding clothing line.

www.iggsy.co.uk

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Iggsy
Iggsy

More by Iggsy

View profile
    • Like