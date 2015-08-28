Charley Robinson

The Marcus King Band – Soul Insight (x1)

The Marcus King Band – Soul Insight (x1) vintage texture layout typography jazz funk vinyl retro soul music design album cover
Killed concept #1 from my latest collaboration with the 19-year-old guitar shreddin', soul-singin' Marcus King. This kid absolutely kills it — on the guitar and mic! I put together a series of album cover concepts that had a very classic yet timeless vibe.

I will be sharing the approved version when it launches.
In the meantime, check this video of Marcus an original blues tune solo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRpOqZqlHRY

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
