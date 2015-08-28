Best icon of the week!

Happy Friday, everyone!

I’ve decided to try something different today. Last week I started sort of collecting the best icons I stumble upon all over the internet, and now I’m dying to share some of them with you! I’m sure you will discover some great icon designers you had no idea about. That is an amazing way to get some inspiration too.

Check out best icons of the week at my blog:

Week in Review. 18 Best icon sets.

Hope it will be entertaining, and you will discover some incredible icon designers. But more than that, I hope this post will inspire you to create something of your own!

➜ Get More Dribbble Followers!

Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now! ✌

Worth checking out:

Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram