The photographic film phone found long-forgotten sketch octopus. It took a couple of months it has been drawn. Initially, the logo was designed for the guys from Liverpool. But, unfortunately, to develop until the end of the logo does not work out. Order remained on stage pencil sketch.

Interesting fact:

"Fans of the American hockey club" Detroit Red Wings "during playoff games traditionally thrown on the ice of frozen octopus when their team shoots the puck."