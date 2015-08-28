Junhyuk Jang

Instagram swipe view concept

Junhyuk Jang
Junhyuk Jang
  • Save
Instagram swipe view concept framer motion app ios design ux ui prototype concept interaction instagram mobile
Download color palette

@Instagram swipe view prototype
like After-Before stuffs,
it might be use for edit screen & more.

press 'z' for more details.
working prototype is here.
http://share.framerjs.com/q1kdkzymt7ar/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Junhyuk Jang
Junhyuk Jang

More by Junhyuk Jang

View profile
    • Like