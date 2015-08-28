Javier Bórquez

Cohesive color schemes generator

I created this tool that may help you to create more cohesive color schemes. Based on this awesome idea https://dribbble.com/shots/166246-My-Secret-for-Color-Schemes by Erica Schoonmaker.

Check it out:
http://javier.xyz/cohesive-colors/

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
