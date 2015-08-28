Miguel Sánchez (PixelArtM)

pico Star Wars Sprites

pico Star Wars Sprites 8x8px pico8 gif sprites star wars pixel pixel art
Some 8x8px Star Wars sprites made with the pico8 16 colors palette

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
