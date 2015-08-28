Eduardo Morgan

Amber Hayes

Eduardo Morgan
Eduardo Morgan
  • Save
Amber Hayes sexy clothing logotype blue branding brushpen script type typography design t-shirt lettering
Download color palette

Script Lettering for Amber Hayes.
Photo by: Ive Photography.

The entire image on Instagram

https://instagram.com/hey.morgan/

Thanks for your feedback !

Eduardo Morgan
Eduardo Morgan

More by Eduardo Morgan

View profile
    • Like