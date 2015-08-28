Mayra Alejandra

Big Ross

Mayra Alejandra
Mayra Alejandra
  • Save
Big Ross diner drive-in branding logotype lettering typography rock neon 50s
Download color palette

Proposal for Burger Joint, client wants a 50's "Diner" style logo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Mayra Alejandra
Mayra Alejandra

More by Mayra Alejandra

View profile
    • Like