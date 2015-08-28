Ruben Duiveman

Day 007 - Author quote

For Daily UI Elements for 100 (work)days. This is day 007.
My challenge for today is an Author quote card.

In retrospect, I should've gone with a James Bond quote since it's day 007.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
