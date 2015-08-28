Humberto de Sousa "Humso"
Hoop

Hoop Marketing

Humberto de Sousa "Humso"
Hoop
Humberto de Sousa "Humso" for Hoop
  • Save
Hoop Marketing
Download color palette

Five-panel accordion fold + half fold calendar to present the App to real people.

Hoop, great things to do with your kids in London Islington (for now). Live since Summer 2015.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Hoop
Hoop

More by Hoop

View profile
    • Like