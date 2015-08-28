Angela Salud Chua

Whink App

Angela Salud Chua
Angela Salud Chua
  • Save
Whink App logo feather ios notes icon app ipad whink
Download color palette

So incredibly happy to ship something we've been working on for many many months!

Whink for iPad is free to download from the App Store:
Download here

Would appreciate a like. Press L! :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Angela Salud Chua
Angela Salud Chua

More by Angela Salud Chua

View profile
    • Like