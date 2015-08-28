Teo Choong Ching

Viki Explore Page

Teo Choong Ching
Teo Choong Ching
  • Save
Viki Explore Page mobile web filter wip video listings explore viki made with invision
Download color palette

Main Goal: The goal for this page is to let users to be able to 'discover' a show.

This is useful especially for those users who don't have a specific show in mind to watch. Hence, for this page, we optimised its experience for this group of users to help them to find new shows faster.

Thanks! Teo Choong Ching

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Teo Choong Ching
Teo Choong Ching

More by Teo Choong Ching

View profile
    • Like