The House of Things Logo
A logo we worked on for The House of Things, an online curated marketplace for beautiful, rare and inspired design objects, collectibles and home accessories from reputed brands.

View entire project here: http://www.thoughtoverdesign.com/portfolio/hot/?id=59

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
