Animated Type

Eric Celedonia
Eric Celedonia for handsome
Animated Type gif text animate line animation type
Opted for the blank intro image for the element of surprise, lol.

Mainly inspired by my friend @Matthew Herald (phantomwise) and his new passion for AE type animations. Falling in love with that application again, and will hopefully do some more type experiments in the future.

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
