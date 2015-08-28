Warren Schultheis

AOKOA

Detail of a art flyer I designed for a show Im curating themed on RV decals at TSA LA - and the weird unthinking and prosaic design language of beige and brown swooshes.

If you're in LA next weekend, come to the reception and say hello.

More info here: http://losangeles.tigerstrikesasteroid.com/upcoming

Posted on Aug 28, 2015
