Hang Massive - Interactive EPK (Electronic Press Kit)

Hang Massive are a duo who play The Hang Drum, a very interesting instrument, and they are great!

The music of Hang Massive is sourced in Balanced View, a grass roots movement of social change and human empowerment.

This project was a very interesting project, because we were converting their old 12 page Word Document into an interactive PDF that was a single page.

All the images are clickable in the PDF, as well as with direct download links for the images (Usually, this would take up a lot of space on Dropbox, or on Email to attach, and now everything is compressed into a lovely 1.4 MB).

Great fun working with The Urban Beat Project (www.facebook.com/urbanbeatproject) and Hang Massive (www.hangmusic.com)