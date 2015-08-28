TNKR
Spaceteam

SpaceTeam Rocket Illustration

TNKR
Spaceteam
TNKR for Spaceteam
  • Save
SpaceTeam Rocket Illustration pluto jupiter kickstarter cards game spaceteam rocket
Download color palette

I'm stoked to start sharing bits-n-pieces of this project. TNKR Design was asked by the fine folks at Timber and Bolt to help create a card game version of Spaceteam the app. We have been working away creating illustrations for the cards, packaging and Kickstarter video, as well as playing a few rounds with our hand drawn prototype deck.

Follow our SpaceTeam Dribbble account to keep up on our progress and be sure to visit www.playspaceteam.com to sign up for email notifications for when the KickStarter launches.

UPDATE: The kickstarter is up, go to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mathewsisson/spaceteam-0?ref=nav_search

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2015
Spaceteam
Spaceteam
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Spaceteam

View profile
    • Like