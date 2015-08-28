SpaceTeam Rocket Illustration

I'm stoked to start sharing bits-n-pieces of this project. TNKR Design was asked by the fine folks at Timber and Bolt to help create a card game version of Spaceteam the app. We have been working away creating illustrations for the cards, packaging and Kickstarter video, as well as playing a few rounds with our hand drawn prototype deck.

Follow our SpaceTeam Dribbble account to keep up on our progress and be sure to visit www.playspaceteam.com to sign up for email notifications for when the KickStarter launches.

UPDATE: The kickstarter is up, go to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mathewsisson/spaceteam-0?ref=nav_search