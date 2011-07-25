David Gutiérrez

Megaphone

David Gutiérrez
David Gutiérrez
  • Save
Megaphone megaphone logo texture
Download color palette

WIP of a logo for a website with announcements of events and news in the city.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
David Gutiérrez
David Gutiérrez

More by David Gutiérrez

View profile
    • Like