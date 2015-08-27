Olivia Cheng

Evolution of Card Dataviz UI

These are design iterations of a card component I created that had to show quite a bit of data.

It went through a couple of iterations [on the left side] before I landed on the final design solution [on the right side]. I decided on a minimal, type-focused UI with a simple data visualization of the House of Representatives, broken down by party.

