Zac Jacobson

Vapor Labels

Zac Jacobson
Zac Jacobson
  • Save
Vapor Labels vapor clouds helmet scuba packaging labels
Download color palette

I don't "vape" or smoke, but my old freshman roommate asked me to design some labels and branding for his startup. I have a new house to spend money on furnishing, so I couldn't resist.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Zac Jacobson
Zac Jacobson
A graphic designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, Wisc.

More by Zac Jacobson

View profile
    • Like