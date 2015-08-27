Ron Gibbons

The Edge

The Edge environmental graphics timely signs white plains public library vinyl logo identity branding signage library edge
Identity and environmental graphics for The Edge, the teen center at the White Plains Public Library. Created at Timely Signs.

