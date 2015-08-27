Alex Lauderdale

Dating App Menu

Alex Lauderdale
Alex Lauderdale
Hire Me
  • Save
Dating App Menu dating app profile notifications switch mobile web menu mobile menu
Download color palette

A nice simple menu for a nice simple project.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Alex Lauderdale
Alex Lauderdale
UI, UX Web and Graphic designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Lauderdale

View profile
    • Like