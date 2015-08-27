Jono

Google Docs Can Be Sexy

This is a simple Content Engine template I've been using for years. I am updating it for COMPOSE (http://wepiphany.com/books/compose-book/) and making a white label version that will go with the book.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
