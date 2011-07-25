Austin Bales

Contact Icons (Rough Draft )

Contact Icons (Rough Draft )
1. Clean, but spartan.
2. Little dots don't look like text
3. Dude's hair looks weird.

All feedback appreciated.

Posted on Jul 25, 2011
I help people make products.
