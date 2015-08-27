Seth Louey

Chatmunk Landing Page

Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Hire Me
  • Save
Chatmunk Landing Page website iphone web branding app ui design logo illustration
Download color palette

Did a simple landing page for a friend's startup. Logo created my another designer.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Seth Louey

View profile
    • Like