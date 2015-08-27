Steve Jobs

Matt Raufman
This is an illustration for one of Big Nerd Ranch's conference rooms - named "Steve." It's still in progress as the name is shared by another famous Steve. Next up, Mr. Wozniak!

Aug 27, 2015
