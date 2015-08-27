Ioane Dela Cruz

Can we last through the winter?

"The water's starting to freeze.
The only one who remembers
Taking the wrong step, falling in front of me.
This body's already aging.
These nights are all ready long.
And if I last through the winter,
I swear to you now, I won't call."

Quick track list UI for fun.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
