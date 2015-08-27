Acorns

Acorns Anniversary!

Acorns
Acorns
  • Save
Acorns Anniversary! confetti anniversary acorns
Download color palette

Yesterday Acorns turned 1! Thank you to everyone who's been using it, we couldn't have done this without you! We put together a fun video of some of the highlights of the year.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Acorns
Acorns
Investing & Banking tools for everyone

More by Acorns

View profile
    • Like