Dmitry Nekrasov

Cartoonish TV (WIP)

Dmitry Nekrasov
Dmitry Nekrasov
  • Save
Cartoonish TV (WIP) hdr materials textures lightning tv model cartoonish cartoon isometrical cinema4d 3d
Download color palette

Working on cartoonish TV model from my own 2D animation short. I decided to rebuild one 2D scene in 3D. Setting lightning now, this one is HDR

Dmitry Nekrasov
Dmitry Nekrasov

More by Dmitry Nekrasov

View profile
    • Like