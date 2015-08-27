📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pioneer Valley Books is a national leader in educational books for children, and they're well known among teachers, but have been less so among parents. They wanted to clearly convey their brand to this demographic and ultimately, to sell books to this new audience.
Their new site was built using the industry-leading Magento ecommerce platform. We collaborated with Knectar, a Magento expert firm, worked as a team with the client to create a strategy and design that would appeal to the target audience, and developed unique user interface features, including an innovative book finder tool. I also built a matching email template to unify email marketing messages.