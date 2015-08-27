Pioneer Valley Books is a national leader in educational books for children, and they're well known among teachers, but have been less so among parents. They wanted to clearly convey their brand to this demographic and ultimately, to sell books to this new audience.

Their new site was built using the industry-leading Magento ecommerce platform. We collaborated with Knectar, a Magento expert firm, worked as a team with the client to create a strategy and design that would appeal to the target audience, and developed unique user interface features, including an innovative book finder tool. I also built a matching email template to unify email marketing messages.