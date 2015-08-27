Edwin "Kay" Delgado

Haze Logo active branding sports flat hockey logo
Logo for a friend of mine. Hockey team in San Francisco. It was based on a very similar logo they have for their Washington DC team. It was meant to capture same feel of Haze, but with SF branding.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Hey, I’m a product designer, teacher, & I love what I do.

