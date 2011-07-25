James Scott

Talmid Branding - Scaled

James Scott
James Scott
  • Save
Talmid Branding - Scaled logo branding vector church youth christian
Download color palette

Here is the mark scaled.

Ae2a7d2d175ca30adddea0640801ece3
Rebound of
Talmid Branding
By James Scott
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2011
James Scott
James Scott

More by James Scott

View profile
    • Like