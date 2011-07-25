Dan Taylr

TeamAce Logo 2

Dan Taylr
Dan Taylr
  • Save
TeamAce Logo 2 bike bicycle cycle sport sports outdoor blue cold red bold simple sporty sharp logo design 2 color white black dark
Download color palette

A final logo concept for a donation based biking team. Designed at ETS.

Dan Taylr
Dan Taylr

More by Dan Taylr

View profile
    • Like