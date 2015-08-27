Ralston Vaz

un - Digital Hand Lettering

un - Digital Hand Lettering design typography logo christian type lettering handlettering digital hand lettering faith encouragement
Hey, christian creative. You know you're called to be a bit 'un.' Unwavering. Unshaken. Unbreakable. Unusual. Uncommon. Unyielding. Unbelievably devoted to The Way, Truth and Life of Jesus Christ. Tighten your bootstraps and solider on. Undeniably, the work you do and the life you lead matters to heaven. I believe in you.

