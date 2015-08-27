sarah huny young

Loryn & Neal Wedding Invite

Loryn & Neal Wedding Invite
I recently had this honor of designing the wedding suite (invitation, program, and menu) for my friends Loryn and Neal Carter. Art Deco theme. The rest of the suite is here:

supremeclientele.co/carter-wedding/

