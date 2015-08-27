Nic Wong

Day 001 - Login Form

Day 001 - Login Form element widget minimal sign in log signin login ui user interface flat
Better late than never :P

Here's my shot at @Paul's "Daily UI Elements for 100 days".

Let me know what you guys think!

#daily100 #day001

Rebound of
Day 001 - Login Form
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
