Danijel Stamenic

Alio

Danijel Stamenic
Danijel Stamenic
Hire Me
  • Save
Alio brand custom logo handwrite plane
Download color palette

Logo proposal for travel agency

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Danijel Stamenic
Danijel Stamenic
Digital Artist Visual / UI-UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Danijel Stamenic

View profile
    • Like