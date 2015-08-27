Frankie Elicker

Notes Grid

Frankie Elicker
Frankie Elicker
  • Save
Notes Grid color planner layouts grids indesign
Download color palette

preview of a note taking page in a personal planner I'm currently making

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Frankie Elicker
Frankie Elicker

More by Frankie Elicker

View profile
    • Like