Valerie Rossi

Milwaukee Skyline

Valerie Rossi
Valerie Rossi
  • Save
Milwaukee Skyline lake museum buildings lines snapchat wisconsin city mke skyline milwaukee
Download color palette

My famous snapchat geofilter, making its debut on dribbble :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Valerie Rossi
Valerie Rossi

More by Valerie Rossi

View profile
    • Like