Hubabuba

Boma Precision

Hubabuba
Hubabuba
Boma Precision graphic design branding logo
Boma - logo proposal
Prototype "Machine shop" with the newest, advanced machines to help companies and individuals make their parts and widgets (such as consumer hardware, aerospace, automotive, industrial). Engineering/design services to help create a prototype of their idea.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Hubabuba
Hubabuba

