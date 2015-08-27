Dan Monaghan

App Workflow

ux wireframe workflow iphone app gumdrop gumdrop rewards
A project I have been working on for quite some time now. Finally coming to completion! Look out for Gumdrop on the App Store. Coming Soon.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
