Raisin' For Hazen Fundraiser Logo

Raisin' For Hazen Fundraiser Logo orange yellow sun fundraiser volleyball blue non-profit
Logo I created for a local fundraiser. Fundraiser was a beach volleyball tournament held to raise money that would help a stroke victim with his medical bills. It was challenging to get "Raisin'" (raising) to not look like "Raisin" (the dried fruit). Thus the addition of the dollar sign to make it more obviously a fundraiser logo.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
