Bellows Branding

This was a brand concept I did for a creative community some friends were launching.

I chose Bellows as the name because of the association with a blacksmith's forge. In Smithery (not an actual word), a bellows is the tool used to fan dying coals back to life so the smith can work. Our hope was that our Bellows would be a similar tool, where creatives could be refreshed and reinvigorated so they could produce their best work.

Posted on Aug 27, 2015
