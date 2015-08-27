Chantal Jandard

Cruel Summer in Pink

Chantal Jandard
Chantal Jandard
  • Save
Cruel Summer in Pink tee shirt tshirt bureau cotton crying tears sad line eye melt popsicle
Download color palette

"Cruel Summer" is also available in pink! Available only for 13 more days. Check it out on Cotton Bureau: https://cottonbureau.com/products/cruel-summer

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
Chantal Jandard
Chantal Jandard

More by Chantal Jandard

View profile
    • Like