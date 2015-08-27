Judith

CSS Five o´clock version

CSS Five o´clock version flat animation html css design
Only CSS with animation...see it on codepen:

http://codepen.io/judag/full/YXmMLB/

Thanks!!! :)

Tea still 2x
Rebound of
Five o'clock
By Judith
Posted on Aug 27, 2015
